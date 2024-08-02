Dean Delivers Walk-off Single for M-Braves in the Ninth

PEARL, MS - Justin Dean delivered a spectacular catch and capped off his three-hit night with a ninth inning walk-off single to complete a comeback and defeat the Tennessee Smokies 7-6 on Friday night. The Mississippi Braves erased a five-run deficit to pick up their first win of the series. Dean was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and a run scored in the win.

With the game tied, 6-6, Cal Conley hit a one-out single to place the winning run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Conley stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch. Dean worked a 3-2 count and smacked a line drive down the left field line for a walk-off single. Dean delivered the last walk-off win for the M-Braves on July 15 against Birmingham.

Tennessee (59-40, 19-12) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and forced Mississippi starter Drue Hackenberg to throw 33 pitches in the frame. Hackenberg eventually struck out the side but exhausted a lot of his arsenal on a humid night.

The M-Braves answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning after Conley and Dean hit back-to-back singles. Yolbert Sanchez brought in Conley with a 6-3 groundout.

The Smokies seemed to take control of the game by plating a run in the second inning and three runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead. Hackenberg exited his sixth M-Braves after 3.0 innings, eight hits, six runs, one walk, and six strikeouts.

The bottom of the fourth inning was a beautiful mess. The M-Braves (16-15, 47-52) sent 10 batters to the plate, had five hits, and took advantage of a pair of Smokies errors. Keshawn Ogans, Sebastian Rivero, and Brandon Parker delivered an RBI single to make it a one-run game. Conley came up big again with a single, scoring Rivero to tie the game at 6-6.

Called into early duty on Friday night, Mississippi's bullpen was spectacular. Jonathan Hughes, Rolddy Munoz, and Jorge Juan (W, 2-4) combined for 6.0 innings of shutout relief on two hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. All pitched 2.0 innings, with Juan earning the win.

Conley continued his hot series, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs, an RBI, two steals, and a walk. Ogans was 1-for-4 with an RBI and run and has reached base safely in 26 of 28 games since June 9.

Game five of the six-game series against the Smokies is on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with LHP Luis De Avila (4-9, 3.42) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Antonio Santos (4-3, 3.48) for Tennesee. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Saturday's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Xfinity.

60th Anniversary of Freedom Summer Commemoration: The M-Braves and Two Mississippi Museums Commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Mississippi Summer Project of 1964, also known as Freedom Summer, was an initiative undertaken by civil rights groups to bring people from across the nation to Mississippi to join the fight for Black residents' democratic rights.

