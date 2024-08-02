Boeve, Henderson Lead Shuckers to Third Straight Win Over Trash Pandas

Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Mike Boeve celebrates win

BILOXI, MS - A three-hit and three RBI night from Mike Boeve in his second game back from the injured list and a career-high 6.1 innings from Logan Henderson helped lead the Biloxi Shuckers (50-48, 20-11) to a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-52, 13-17) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The win marked the Shuckers' third in a row and saw them become the first Southern League team to reach 20 wins in the second half.

The Trash Pandas took an early 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double from Orlando Martinez to the warning track in center, but the Shuckers responded with a two-RBI double from Mike Boeve in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Boeve added to the lead in the fifth with a solo home run to right, making it 3-1. Eric Wagaman brought the Trash Pandas within one with a solo home run to left-center, but the Shuckers bullpen of Sam Carlson and Justin Yeager held the line with 2.2 shutout innings to preserve the win. Yeager earned his team-leading 13 th save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Darrien Miller made Shuckers' history when he was hit by a pitch for the 21 st time this season, breaking Jacob Nottingham's single-season record of 20, set in 2017.

After Martinez's RBI double in the first, Shuckers' starter Logan Henderson retired 16 consecutive batters and worked into the seventh for the first time in his career. Henderson has now worked into the sixth in seven of his nine starts with the Shuckers and tallied at least eight strikeouts for the fourth time. Henderson (6-2) earned the win while Jack Kochanowicz (5-8) took the loss for the Trash Pandas.

Southern League Stories from August 2, 2024

