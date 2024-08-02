Boeve, Henderson Lead Shuckers to Third Straight Win Over Trash Pandas
August 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - A three-hit and three RBI night from Mike Boeve in his second game back from the injured list and a career-high 6.1 innings from Logan Henderson helped lead the Biloxi Shuckers (50-48, 20-11) to a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-52, 13-17) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The win marked the Shuckers' third in a row and saw them become the first Southern League team to reach 20 wins in the second half.
The Trash Pandas took an early 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double from Orlando Martinez to the warning track in center, but the Shuckers responded with a two-RBI double from Mike Boeve in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Boeve added to the lead in the fifth with a solo home run to right, making it 3-1. Eric Wagaman brought the Trash Pandas within one with a solo home run to left-center, but the Shuckers bullpen of Sam Carlson and Justin Yeager held the line with 2.2 shutout innings to preserve the win. Yeager earned his team-leading 13 th save of the year with a scoreless ninth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Darrien Miller made Shuckers' history when he was hit by a pitch for the 21 st time this season, breaking Jacob Nottingham's single-season record of 20, set in 2017.
After Martinez's RBI double in the first, Shuckers' starter Logan Henderson retired 16 consecutive batters and worked into the seventh for the first time in his career. Henderson has now worked into the sixth in seven of his nine starts with the Shuckers and tallied at least eight strikeouts for the fourth time. Henderson (6-2) earned the win while Jack Kochanowicz (5-8) took the loss for the Trash Pandas.
The series continues on Saturday night for the Shuckers as the team is set to transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Beach Chickens Bobblehead presented by Conecuh Sausage. The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund will also present a $4,000 donation to VetsRecover in a pregame ceremony. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.rtainment and recreational events.
