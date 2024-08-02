Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Suspended by Rain in Chattanooga

August 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga, Tenn. - Friday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts was suspended due to rain in the top of the fifth inning, with the Lookouts leading 4-2 and the Blue Wahoos at the plate.

In a battle of two young arms, Pensacola righty Jacob Miller was greeted rudely in the first inning of his Double-A debut with a two-run homer from Southern League home run leader Nick Northcut.

The Blue Wahoos answered back in the second against Chattanooga's Chase Petty, stringing together four hits and tying the game 2-2 on an RBI single from Nathan Martorella followed by an RBI double from Cody Morissette.

The Lookouts reclaimed a 4-2 lead in the third with RBI singles from Ruben Ibarra and Austin Callahan. Pensacola began to threaten in the top of the fifth, putting two runners aboard with one out for Joe Mack, before rain arrived just shy of the game becoming official.

The game will be completed on Saturday, August 3 at 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT, with the regularly scheduled game to follow no earlier than 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT. The second game will be played as a seven-inning contest.

A live audio broadcast is available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can watch Chattanooga's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

