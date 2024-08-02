Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended
August 2, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (8/2) game has been suspended due to heavy rain and unplayable field conditions. Tonight's game will resume in the fifth inning tomorrow (8/2) as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 pm with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Tonight's scheduled fireworks show will be made up at a later date.
The second game of tomorrow's doubleheader will be our 33rd annual Used Car Night presented by TVFCU and will start no earlier than 7:15 p.m. Game two will be a seven-inning contest. All four cars will be given away during game two and Chattanooga will play as their alternate identity the Chattanooga Wreckers. A ticket for tomorrow's game (8/2) will be good for both games.
Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2024 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.
