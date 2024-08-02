2024 First Rounder Christian Moore Assigned to Trash Pandas

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have assigned infielder Christian Moore to the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday.

He will wear No. 29 for the Trash Pandas.

Moore played in two games with Single-A Inland Empire, finishing with six hits in 11 at-bats with a home run and six RBI. Four of those hits came in a victory on Thursday.

The Brooklyn, NY was selected by the Angels with the eighth pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Moore will become the highest selected Angels draft pick to play for the Trash Pandas in franchise history.

On a team that won the 2024 Men's College World Series, Moore compiled a .375 average with 34 home runs and 74 RBI. Moore was named to the All-Tournament Team as a second baseman and ended the season as a First-Team All-SEC member.

Moore ended his collegiate career from 2022-2024 at Tennessee with a .338 average, 61 home runs and 160 RBI.

Upon making his Rocket City debut, Moore will become the sixth Angels first round pick to play for the Trash Pandas joining outfielder Jordyn Adams, pitchers Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman and infielders Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel.

Moore becomes the first player from the 2024 draft class to reach the Double-A level.

