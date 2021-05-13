Tovar, Kilkenny Muscle Grizzlies to 5-3 Win over Rawhide Wednesday Night

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (5-3) survived a late push by the Visalia Rawhide (1-7), inching past them 5-3 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 at home.

The Fresno offense growled ahead 1-0 in the first when Ezequiel Tovar launched a solo shot over the left field wall. This was the first longball by the Grizzlies this season, leaving only the South Bend Cubs without a 2021 clout. Fresno added another run in the second thanks to Cristopher Navarro. They would tack on two more in the seventh and supplied an insurance run in the eighth.

Despite the early deficit, Visalia did not go down without a fight. Sheng-Ping Chen pulverized a pitch to right field in the seventh, his first wallop of the 2021 campaign. Then in the next frame, Andy Yerzy poked a double to center, knocking in a pair. The Rawhide continued to battle, loading the bases, but could not plate another run. The comeback fell just short for Visalia.

Mitchell Kilkenny (1-0) earned the victory for the Grizzlies. The Texas A&M product threw five shutout innings, striking out seven. Both statistics tied career-highs. Reliever Finn Del Bonta-Smith stopped the Visalia threat in the eighth, recording two outs with the bases loaded. Juan Mejia secured his third save after a perfect ninth. Rawhide starter Blake Walston (0-1) suffered the decision after hurling six strong frames. He fanned seven and did not walk a batter.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K; ties career-highs in IP, K)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Cristopher Navarro (2-2, RBI, sac bunt)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- SS Sheng-Ping Chen (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Andy Yerzy (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- LF Jorge Barrosa (1-4, 2B, R, HBP)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 13 vs. Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Justin Martinez (0-1, 18.00) vs. Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (0-1, 36.00), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide are very familiar about bringing championships to the Central Valley. In 2015, Fresno, who were affiliated with the Houston Astros at the time, won the Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championships. The Grizzlies former big league ties also won the World Series five times in a span of 10 seasons (San Francisco Giants: 2010, 2012, 2014, Houston Astros: 2017 and Washington Nationals: 2019). On the other hand, the Rawhide hoisted the California League championship trophy back in 2019.

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is FIVE victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

