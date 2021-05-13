SP Chen Hits First Career HR, Rawhide Fall 5-3

Visalia, CA-Blake Walston receives his first loss of the 2021 season, despite giving up just one earned run in six innings. His lone earned run came in the bottom of the first inning when he gave up a solo home run to Ezequiel Tovar, which was the first home run for the Grizzlies this season.

In the second inning, Luke Morgan singled off Walston with two outs. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on the throwing error by catcher Manuel Garcia. Cristopher Navarro grounded out to third, but that was enough time for Morgan to score from third base to extend Fresno's lead to two.

Those were the final runs scored while Walston pitched. He gave up six hits while striking a career-high tying seven Grizzlies hitters. Score remained 2-0 heading into the seventh inning. S.P. Chen blasted his first career home run over the right field wall to cut the Fresno lead in half.

Grizzlies answered back with two of their own in the seventh. Isaac Collins singled with runners on second and third and Bladimir Restituyo scored. The next batter, Tovar, drove in his second run of the game when he grounded out to shortstop and Luke Morgan scored.

In the eighth, Jorge Barrosa was hit by a pitch and Wilderd Patino walked with one out. Andy Yerzy drove them in with a double to right-centerfield. The next two batters walked, which made the bases loaded. The Rawhide were unable to capitalize and left three runners stranded for the second time in the game. The Grizzlies scored another run in the next half inning and the Rawhide were unable to get the bats hot in the ninth.

Grizzlies defeated the Rawhide 5-3 and improve to 5-3 on the season. Rawhide fall to 1-7 with their lone win on Mother's Day. Rawhide look to bounce back tomorrow with Justin Martinez on the mound. First pitch is at 6:50pm.

