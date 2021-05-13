Connor Phillips Leads Shutout of Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Righty Connor Phillips earned his first professional win in the Modesto Nuts 2-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Phillips (W, 1-0) retired ten of the first eleven hitters he faced in his second pro start. He did not give up a hit until the fourth inning. The Houston, Texas native finished with a perfect fifth inning and back-to-back strikeouts to rack up a career-high seven punchouts.

Leon Hunter Jr. was the first man out of the Nuts bullpen and worked around three walks in the sixth to keep the Nuts (5-3) in front. Elvis Alvarado fired a perfect seventh inning. SoCal native Travis Kuhn (S, 2/2) worked two perfect innings to close out the ballgame and end the Nuts two-game skid.

Noelvi Marte singled on the first pitch of the game from Quakes (4-3) starter Robbie Peto (L, 0-1). He would score on a wild pitch to put the Nuts in front. Marte finished with two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. Peto worked three innings with five strikeouts while allowing just two runs.

Alberto Rodriguez added a run in the third on an RBI double. Rodriguez had two hits and a walk. Cade Marlowe collected two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly.

The Nuts eye their second straight win in the third game of a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night at 6:30 pm.

