Ports Power Past Giants to Even Series

The San Jose Giants saw their winning streak snapped at four games with a 7-4 loss to the Stockton Ports on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton hit three home runs over the first two innings to build an early 7-1 lead and never looked back on their way to evening the series at a game apiece.

#1 prospect Marco Luciano provided a bright spot for the Giants in the loss with his first home run in a San Jose uniform.

Wednesday's contest saw the Giants jump out early with a single tally in the top of the first inning before the Ports took control. Luis Matos blasted the first pitch of the game to the fence in deep center for a double and would eventually score on Ricardo Geneves' two-out single. San Jose had an opportunity to add on in the frame, but left the bases loaded.

Carson Ragsdale started on the mound for the Giants and the right-hander struggled as he was unable to get out of the first inning. Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch to start the frame before Junior Perez stepped to the plate with one out and launched a two-run home run to straightaway center. The very next hitter was Lawrence Butler and he went back-to-back with a towering drive to left center for a 3-1 Ports advantage. After a pair of walks later in the inning, Ragsdale was removed from the game with reliever Kanoa Pagan entering from the bullpen to record the final out.

Stockton would keep the pressure on with four more runs in the bottom of the second. Pagan issued a one-out walk to Buelvas before Tyler Soderstrom clubbed an RBI double to deep right center to make it 4-1. Following a two-out walk to Butler, Jose Rivas came up and crushed a Pagan offering over the Ports bullpen in left center for a three-run home run. The round-tripper pushed the Stockton lead to 7-1.

While the Ports would not manage another hit for the remainder of the game after Rivas' home run, the seven early runs would prove to be enough.

Luciano connected for his home run - an opposite-field solo shot to right center in the top of the third - to cut the deficit to 7-2. The Giants' final two runs came in the top of the seventh as Garrett Frechette reached on an error to leadoff and immediately scored when the next batter, Jimmy Glowenke, hammered a double into the left center field gap. Matos then struck out, but reached first safely on a passed ball. Luciano was up next and he struck out before Armani Smith grounded out to plate Glowenke bringing San Jose to within 7-4.

The Giants though would get no closer. San Jose was set down in order in the top of the eighth. In the ninth, Frechette led off with a single, but Glowenke bounced into a 6-4-3 double play and Matos flied out to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Home Runs

San Jose starting pitchers had not allowed a home run all season (26 innings) before Wednesday.

Inside The Box Score

Stockton won despite being out-hit by a 7-4 margin. The Giants were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Luis Matos (2-for-5, 2 2B) doubled twice and was the only San Jose player with more than one hit. Armani Smith (0-for-4, RBI) saw his hitting streak snapped at six games. Carson Ragsdale suffered the loss after he was charged with three runs (all earned) in 2/3 of an inning.

Bullpen Standout

Ivan Armstrong had a stellar outing out of the Giants bullpen on Wednesday. Armstrong, who entered the game with one out in the bottom of the third, fired 4 2/3 hitless innings. He walked none, hit a batter and struck out seven. Armstrong retired 13 of the 14 hitters he faced.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark scheduled for 7:05 PM. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

