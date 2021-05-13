Quakes Blanked on Wednesday

May 13, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were held to just two hits and shut out for the first time this year, as they fell to the Modesto Nuts by a final of 4-0 on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

Four Modesto pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout, striking out 12 Rancho hitters along the way. Nuts' starter Connor Phillips (1-1) earned the win with five scoreless innings.

Modesto got a run in the first and another in the third against Quakes' starter Robbie Peto (0-1), who surrendered two runs on five hits over three innings of work.

The Nuts put it away by tallying twice in the ninth against Rancho reliever Daniel Cruz.

The lone Quakes' hits belonged to Sam McWilliams and Brandon Lewis, as they singled consecutively in the fourth, put were both left stranded.

Nuts' reliever Travis Kuhn retired all six batters he faced to earn his second save.

Rancho (4-3) will send Jimmy Lewis (0-1) to the hill against Adam Macko (0-0) on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm. Limited tickets are available for Thursday's game at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Thursday, May 13th vs. Modesto

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.