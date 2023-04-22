Tourists Take Over Late to Beat the Dash 8-3

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists rallied to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday night by a final score of 8-3. Asheville fell behind 2-0 then plated eight unanswered runs before Winston-Salem closed with a run at the end. Tim Borden II and Tommy Sacco Jr. each hit Home Runs for the Tourists in the victory.

Asheville's pitching duo of A.J. Blubaugh and Edinson Batista combined to throw all nine innings. Blubaugh surrendered a two-out, two-run double in the top of the second inning; however, that was his only blemish. A.J. struck out five in five innings pitched and earned his first win of the season. Batista tossed the final four frames and was credited with a save. Edinson was terrific and surrendered only one run that came on an infield single with two outs in the ninth.

Offensively, the Tourists were held without a hit over the first four innings. In the fifth, Sacco Jr. hit a double and scored on Logan Cerny's two-out RBI single to right. Drew Gilbert kept the inning alive with a walk and Borden II launched a three-run Home Run to left that gave Asheville the lead. Sacco Jr. added a solo Homer in the sixth.

The Tourists plated three more runs in the seventh. Gilbert doubled, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch. Collin Price capped the scoring with a two-run double to right-center.

Asheville has an opportunity to salvage a series split with Winston-Salem in Sunday's series finale. The First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.

