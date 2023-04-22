Hoppers Fall to the Greenville Drive 13-5

The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 13-5, on Saturday, April 22. The Drive moves to 5-8 on the season while the Grasshoppers fall to 10-4. Greenville outhit Greensboro 15-7 and had two errors to the Hoppers one.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Tsung-Che Cheng going 2-4 with two runs scored. Hudson Head recorded a double for Greensboro while Ernny Ordonez tallied a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was Valentin Linarez as he recorded four strikeouts and gave up five hits and five earned runs. Linarez took the loss for Greensboro and moved to 0-1 on the season.

Jordan DiValerio took the win for the Drive and moved to 1-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish off its Home Opener series tomorrow, Sunday, April 23, at 2:00 pm for Family Funday Sunday. Come early and play catch on the field pregame, and kids run the bases after the game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

