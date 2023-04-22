Winston-Salem Comes up Short in Asheville, 8-3

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell on Saturday night to the Asheville Tourists in game five of the six game series, 8-3, in front of 2,206 fans at McCormick Field.

The Dash (8-4) got out to an early lead over Asheville (5-7) after the South Atlantic League leader in slugging, Loidel Chapelli, ripped a double to right plating Michael Turner and Jason Matthews putting the Dash up, 2-0.

Winston-Salem got another dazzling start from left hander Tommy Sommer. The southpaw tossed four no-hit innings, walking three and punching out seven. After Sommer departed the game, the Tourists got to the Dash bullpen in the fifth. Logan Cerny drove in a run to cut the Winston-Salem lead in half, and two batters late, Tim Borden II launched a three-run home run putting Asheville ahead, 4-2.

The Tourists added to their lead in the sixth on their second home run of the night off the bat of Tommy Sacco Jr, building the lead to three, 5-2. In the seventh, Drew Gilbert scored on a wild pitch and Asheville extended its lead to six following a Collin Price two-RBI double, 8-2.

The Dash put runners in scoring position over the final four innings, but could not get that big hit, only plating one more run coming in the ninth on an Alsander Womack RBI single, cutting the lead to five, but Winston-Salem fell to the Tourists, 8-3.

While Sommer dazzled, Womack and Tuner enjoyed good evenings at the plate, both racking up two hits, but it was not enough.

After taking three of the first five games in the series, the Dash once again go for the series win over the Tourists on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Asheville.

