Hoppers Extend Win Streak against the Drive
April 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers extended their win streak over the Greenville Drive, 2-1 on Friday, April 21. The Grasshoppers move to 10-3 on the season while the Drive fall to 4-8. Greenville outhit Greensboro 6-2 with one Drive error.
Leading the Grasshoppers at the plate was Jackson Glenn going 1-3 with one double and two RBI. Luke Brown recorded a triple for the other Hopper hit as well as one run scored.
Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was right-handed pitcher, Braxton Ashcraft, who tallied six strikeouts and gave up two hits in four innings of work. Jack Carey recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season. Michell Miliano took the hold for his first while Cy Nielson recorded his third save for Greensboro.
Angel Bastardo recorded the loss for the Drive and moved to 0-2 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue its Home Opener series tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, at 6:30 pm for Spectacular Saturday Fireworks after the conclusion of the game. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
