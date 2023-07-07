Tourists Searching for Answers After 11-1 Loss to Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 11-1 on Thursday in a game that got away from them quickly. Bowling Green scored in every inning except for two and Asheville finished 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Tourists lone RBI came on a run-scoring double by Ryan Wrobleski in the bottom of the third. Logan Cerny finished 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot but the rest of the team went just 2-for-29. Cerny is hitting .464 during his current six-game hit streak which began on July 1.

Miguel Ullola's up and down season continued. The right-hander surrendered five runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Joey Mancini struggled out of the bullpen. The Tourists reliever allowed six runs in his 3.1 innings of work.

Bowling Green has scored 32 runs over the first three games of this series. Asheville has been held to one run or less in two of the three contests; however, the Tourists did score 16 runs in game two of the series.

