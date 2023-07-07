Hot Rods Down Tourists 12-0 at Season's Second Sell Out

July 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Carson Williams notched the first grand slam of the year, and Duncan Davitt collected career-highs in innings and strikeouts to lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-5, 39-35) to a 12-0 win over the Asheville Tourists (3-10, 29-45) in front of 5,434 fans on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the third off Asheville starter A.J. Blubaugh. Jalen Battles singled and came around to score on a two-run homer by Blake Robertson.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods opened it up against Tourists reliever Alex Santos. After Bowling Green worked three straight walks to load the bases, Williams pounded a fly ball over the left centerfield wall for a grand slam. Bob Seymour followed it up with a solo shot to put the Hot Rods up 7-0. Willy Vasquez and Dominic Keegan knocked back-to-back singles and scored on a three-run homer by Kenny Piper.

The Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the eighth against Tourists reliever Carlos Calderon. Dru Baker and Williams walked to put runners on first and second. Seymour reached first on a throwing error, that also allowed Baker to score and make it 11-0. Two passed balls and a wild pitch let Seymour trot around the bases to put Bowling Green up 12-0. Bowling Green reliever Nate Dahle shut down the Asheville offense in the ninth, carrying the Hot Rods to a 12-0 victory.

Davitt (1-0) earned the win, striking out nine over 5.0 perfect innings. Blubaugh (2-2) took the loss, letting up two runs on four hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is rolling out RHP Roel Garcia (4-5, 4.42), while Asheville is set to start RHP Michael Knorr (1-4, 4.24)

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.