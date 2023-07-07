Winston-Salem Rebounds Against Hickory, 7-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After being swept in a doubleheader on Thursday evening, the Winston-Salem Dash bounced back in a big way, downing the Hickory Crawdads, 7-4, Friday night at Truist Stadium in front of 5,192 fans.

Winston-Salem (39-37) gave the ball to Dylan Burns making only his second start this season, but the Vero Beach, Florida native did not disappoint. Burns worked a through a quick three innings, punching out three, and the Dash offense repaid him in the bottom of the third.

For two innings, the Dash could not figure out Hickory (39-35) starter Emiliano Teodo. In the third, the bats woke up. Jacob Burke singled to lead off the frame bringing Colson Montgomery to bat, and the White Sox top prospect did not disappoint. The Holland, Indiana native got a breaking ball over the heart of the plate and ripped it down the right field line clearing the short wall giving the Dash a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem wasn't done there. After a catcher's interference allowed DJ Gladney to reach, Michael Turner plated him on an RBI single to left putting Winston-Salem up 3-0 after three innings.

Burns' day was done after three innings giving way to Jared Kelley making his 12th outing on the campaign. The right hander threw up zeros in the fourth and the fifth, and in the bottom half of the fifth, the Dash bought him insurance.

With a runner on, Wilfred Veras rocketed a 3-0 fastball over the wall in straightaway center for his ninth homer on the season, building the advantage to 5-0.

The Crawdads answered in the sixth, plating two, but the Dash responded immediately. Shawn Goosenberg and Andy Atwood came home to score on a pair of RBI singles and Winston-Salem took a 7-2 advantage into the seventh.

Kelley came back out for the seventh and surrendered another run with the Crawdads cutting the lead to four, but the Victoria, Texas native battled through earning him the eighth. On a throwing error, another run scored but Kelley finished his night punching out Frainyer Chavez sending the Dash to the bottom of the eighth leading 7-4. Kelley got through five innings in relief allowing four runs, only three earned, and punching out four.

In a save situation, manager Guillermo Quiroz brought on Wake Forest product, Eric Adler, looking for his first save with Winston-Salem. After two runners reached with one out bringing the tying run to the plate, the former Demon Deacon slammed the door shut, securing the 7-4 win.

Kelley picked up the win for Winston-Salem while Teodo was tabbed with the loss and Adler got his first save on the year.

Winston-Salem goes for two wins in a row over the Crawdads on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

