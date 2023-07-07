Dash Seek Bounce Back Effort against Hickory in Game Four Friday Night

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After being swept in Thursday's doubleheader, the Winston-Salem Dash are back in action for game four against the Hickory Crawdads Friday night.

Burke On Base

With a 3-4 effort in game two of the twin bill, Jacob Burke extended his on-base streak to 43 games between Single-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem, the longest active streak in the minors. Burke, who is batting .424 with an OPS north of 1.000 with the Dash, has at least one hit in each of his eight games since being promoted to High-A.

Last season, White Sox No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery compiled a sterling 50-game on-base streak between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. Burke, who has been highly consistent with his bat and glove in center field, now has a chance to match or break Montgomery's streak.

Friday's Pitching Report

Dylan Burns is set to toe the slab for the Dash Friday night, marking his second start and 17th appearance of the year. Burns has been rocky, pitching to a 7.84 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 31 innings.

The righty has only spun more than 3.2 innings once this season, so it's likely he's operating more as an opener for the bullpen. With a Crawdads offense that has plated 17 runs in the last two contests, Burns will have his hands full.

Emiliano Teodo will be getting the start for Hickory. The 6-foot-1 righty has posted a 4.87 ERA with 22 strikeouts in seven appearances. His last time out, Teodo went five innings, giving up five hits and 2 earned runs while striking out seven.

He's been able to induce a solid number of whiffs in his first season of High-A ball, boasting 9.74 strikeouts per nine innings. However, his location has been spotty thus far, as he walks 6.64 batters per nine innings.

With Montgomery back in the lineup after getting a rest in game three, and Burke looking sharp from the leadoff spot, the Dash look to inflict some damage on Teodo early and get back in the win column.

Game 4 Details

Friday night's game is presented by Jay's Heating, Air and Plumbing, who are sponsoring Bump and Run Night. The Dash will be highlighting the racing history of Winston-Salem and hosting post-game fireworks.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium. Tickets for Friday night and the remainder of the homestand are available for purchase here.

