Tough Start to Series for RailCats

June 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Cleburne, TX) The RailCats made the trip down to Texas to kick off a six-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders. Coming off their walk-off series win against the Kansas City Monarchs, the 'Cats turned to former Texas Ranger draft pick, Tai Tiedemann to open the series.

Thomas Dillard lifted a ball into the air that carried into the wind and over the left field fence for a solo home run. The next inning was an assault on the RailCats, with the Railroaders scoring five runs and had a 6-0 lead after two innings. In the Fifth, the Railroaders tacked on three more to build a 9-0 lead.

The RailCats finally cracked onto the board on a groundball from LG Castillo, and with three consecutive doubles from Francisco Del Valle, Olivier Basabe, and Carlos Rincon the 'Cats trimmed the lead down to 9-4.

With the bases loaded on walks, the Railroaders got all three runs back on a bases clearing double from Brian O'Grady to give him four RBIs on the night. The final from Cleburne was 12-4. The RailCats dip to 7-16 on the year, game two is back at La Moderna Field with Pointstreak Pitcher of the week, Andres Diaz getting the ball.

On Sunday, June 16th, the RailCats will be at home for Father's Day. Thanks to Xfinity, the first 500 fans will receive a trucker hat. A catch on the field will also follow a pre-game brunch on the field! For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

