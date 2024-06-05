Tostado's Homer Lifts Monarchs to 10-Inning Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs got the last word in a back-and-forth thriller, outlasting the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-5 in a 10-inning nail-biter from Sioux Falls Stadium Wednesday night.

Frankie Tostado hit a two-run home run on the first pitch of the 10th inning that held up as the game winner after the Birds tied the game in the ninth with a two-run shot of their own.

"It's bee a rough road trip, and we were like, 'We're over this. We're better than this,'" Tostado said. "So all the guys just really beared down and were like 'OK, we're not losing this game.'"

The win snaps a 1-4 skid for Kansas City (13-10) who will meet Sioux Falls for a rubber game Thursday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Jackson Goddard set the tone for the Monarchs on the mound, throwing six innings of one-run ball in his best start of the season. The right-hander allowed just two hits, walking two and striking out three.

Canaries starter Ryan Zimmerman didn't allow a run over his first five frames to keep pace with Goddard.

Travis Swaggerty tied the game in the sixth for Kansas City with a solo home run, his second of the season. The Monarchs added another run in the inning when Josh Bissonette scored from third on a Trent Giambrone grounder, beating the throw to the plate.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to one in the bottom of the seventh, but Herbert Iser put Kansas City up 4-2 with an RBI single in the eighth. It was part of a great night for the Monarchs catcher, who threw out three attempted base stealers in the game.

Zimmerman was charged with three runs in six-plus innings. He allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out four.

Trevor Achenbach tied the game in the ninth for Sioux Falls, hitting his fifth home run of the year off Monarchs closer Jackson McClelland.

That set the stage for Tostado's home run.

"It's a smaller park here, the wind was blowing straight out," Tostado said. "I just felt like I didn't need to do too much; I just needed to put a good swing on it and just try to drive the ball back-side."

McClelland stayed in the game in the tenth, getting the final three outs and receiving the win.

"I think the boys are in a good spot," Tostado said. "Once everybody starts hitting at the same time we'll go back to putting up a lot of runs, lots of hits, and this game is going to become a lot more fun for us."

Will McAffer will start the series finale for the Monarchs against Sioux Falls' Mitchell Walters. First pitch is 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM, as well as AABaseball.TV.

