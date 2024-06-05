Goldeyes Beat Cougars in Dramatic Fashion

June 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Miles Simington of the Winnipeg Goldeyes is safe at second

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes) Miles Simington of the Winnipeg Goldeyes is safe at second(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-13) erased a one-run, ninth inning deficit to defeat the Kane County Cougars 4-3 at Blue Cross Park Wednesday afternoon in front of a season-high crowd of 6,438.

Facing the American Association's top closer in Kane County's Ryan Nutoff (L, 1-1), designated hitter Gio Brusa hit a ground ball to second base that could have been a game-ending double play. Instead, it bounced under Josh Allen's glove into right field. Centre fielder Miles Simington and catcher Rob Emery came in to score and the ballgame was over.

Miles Simington, Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

Kane County (15-10) went ahead 2-0 in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run to right field off the bat of catcher Simon Reid.

Winnipeg right fielder Max Murphy tied it an inning later, crushing his sixth home run of the year to centre field. The ball travelled 416 feet and left the bat at 107 miles per hour.

The Cougars re-took the lead in the top of the eighth when shortstop Harrison Smith led off the inning with a home run to left-centre field that gave the visitors a 3-2 advantage.

Justin Courtney (W, 1-0) pitched a spotless top of the ninth inning and was credited with the victory. Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke continued what has been a run of dominant starting pitching, allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. The left-hander struck out eight.

"It was a really well-pitched series for us aside from a few home runs," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "Offensively we've been a bit unlucky, but we had a few breaks in the ninth inning today. Sometimes in a one hundred game schedule you're going to have games where you feel as if you've had a win stolen from you. Other times you steal a game from your opponent and today was one of those days."

Winnipeg now travels to Franklin, Wisconsin for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen that will start Friday at 6:35 p.m. CDT. The Goldeyes will send Colton Eastman (2-3, 5.26 ERA) to the mound while Milwaukee is expected to start fellow right-hander Victor Vargas (1-1, 2.38 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.