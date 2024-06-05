Canaries Fall in Extra Inning Thriller
June 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries' three-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, falling to Kansas City 6-5 in ten innings at the Bird Cage.
Jordan Barth doubled to begin the fourth inning, reached third base on a flyout to deep centerfield and scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Rehwaldt. The Monarchs would tie the game with a homerun in the top of the sixth before taking the lead with another solo shot in the seventh.
Kansas City added another run that inning on a groundball to shortstop before Hunter Clanin got a run back in the bottom half with a sacrifice groundout.
The Monarchs built a 4-2 lead with an RBI single in the eighth inning and carried a two-run cushion into the ninth. Spencer Sarringar reached on error with one out before Trevor Achenbach blasted a two-run homerun to tie the game and force extra innings.
Kansas City retook the lead with a two-run homerun on the first pitch of the top of the tenth before Sioux Falls got a run back in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly from Wyatt Ulrich. The Birds managed to get the tying run to third base but couldn't complete the rally.
Barth and Derek Maiben each finished with two hits while Ryan Zimmerman struck out four over six innings. The Canaries (14-8) will wrap up the six-game homestand Thursday at 4:05pm.
