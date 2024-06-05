Monarchs Sign Speedster Amaral

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs will have another new bat when they return to Legends Field.

Kansas City announced the loan signing of outfielder Danny Amaral from Acereros de Monclava from the Mexican League on Wednesday afternoon. The 27-year-old joins the Monarchs with 14 RBI in 34 LMB games this season.

Amaral is batting leadoff for the Monarchs' game with the Sioux Falls Canaries Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. He will be available to make his home debut against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this Friday at 6:35 pm.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick has already played 85 games in the American Association and has made a huge impact. Amaral led the AAPB with 48 stolen bases with the Sioux City Explorers back in 2022.

Amaral starred for the Explorers, breaking the franchise record for steals and finishing with the third best OPS of X's that appeared in north of 30 games.

Amaral hit.295 with Sioux City, leading the Explorers in two major categories. The Southern California native logged a club-best five triples to go along with his aforementioned 48 swipes.

The outfielder stayed close to home for college, playing three stellar years at UCLA. Amaral played with six current major leaguers with the Bruins, still making a big name for himself.

Amaral led UCLA in stolen bases in 2017 and 2018, also leading the PAC-12 in swipes in 2017. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2018, playing all 55 games in center field.

Amaral reached as high as Double-A Altoona in the Pirates organization. He spent 2023 with the Colorado Rockies' farm system.

The Monarchs begin a six-game home stretch at Legends Field on Friday. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

