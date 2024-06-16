Tostado Keeps Raking, But Monarchs Blanked in Milwaukee

June 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Frankie Tostado hit two doubles and raised his league-leading batting average to .378, but the Kansas City Monarchs were shut out against the Milwaukee Milkmen 6-0 Saturday night at Franklin Field.

Kansas City (17-15) was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the contest. The Monarchs bullpen continuted to impress, throwing four innings without allowing a run.

The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN Kansas City 1510 AM and 94.5 FM and AABaseball.TV.

The Milkmen (18-14) took a 4-0 lead after three innings, pushing across four two-out RBI singles against Monarchs starter Connor Curlis. Curlis allowed six runs on 10 hits in four-plus innings of work, striking out one and walking three.

Tostado and Channy Ortiz both recorded two-hit nights for the Monarchs. Every player in the Milwaukee's starting lineup notched at least one hit.

UP NEXT

Kansas City will send Jackson Goddard to the mound for Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee's Jhordany Mezquita.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 16, 2024

Tostado Keeps Raking, But Monarchs Blanked in Milwaukee - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.