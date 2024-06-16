Winnipeg Shuts out Explorers

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-15) continued their pitching dominance with an 8-0 win over the Sioux City Explorers (14-19) Sunday afternoon. Winnipeg starter Marshall Kasowski (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings before handing it off to Travis Seabrooke who finished the game with four shutout frames of his own.

The Goldeyes again scored first with a second-inning RBI double from Winnipeg's Keshawn Lynch off Sioux City starter John Sheaks (1-4), sending home Rob Emery and making it a 1-0 game.

Winnipeg got some insurance in the bottom of the third inning when Goldeyes Emery smoked a dinger to left field off Sioux City's Sheaks with Ramon Bramasco and Andy Armstrong on base, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Goldeyes grew the gap again in the bottom of the fourth when Winnipeg's Keshawn Lynch led off with a solo shot off Sioux City's Sheaks, making it 5-0.

The offense continued rolling for the Goldeyes in the bottom of the fifth when Winnipeg's Emery scored again on a fielding error from Sioux City right fielder Scott Ota, extending the Goldeyes advantage to 6-0.

Winnipeg's Seabrooke relieved starter Kasowski to begin the sixth inning, continuing the Goldeyes shutout from there.

It was another home run for the Goldeyes in the bottom of the sixth when Winnipeg's Andy Armstrong sent a laser over the wall off Sioux City's Sheaks with Gio Brusa on base, growing the lead to 8-0.

After a couple of shutout innings, Winnipeg's Seabrooke returned to the mound in the ninth and finished the game for the Goldeyes, earning the save (1).

