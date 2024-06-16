Six-Run Sixth Powers Monarchs to Series Win

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Sunday's rubber game between the Kansas City Monarchs and Milwaukee Milkmen started out as a back-and-forth contest between two of the American Association's top teams.

Then came the sixth inning.

Kansas City poured on six runs in the decisive sixth frame, pulling away for a series-clinching 11-6 victory from Franklin Field.

Frankie Tostado hit his fourth home run of the season for the Monarchs (18-15). Danny Amaral and Herbert Iser notched three-hit games. Julian Garcia threw 2.2 perfect innings to earn the win, striking out six consecutive batters.

The Monarchs are off Monday before starting a three-game series with Kane County on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee (18-15) took the early lead in the second when Chase Estep hit a solo home run off Monarchs starter Jackson Goddard.

Kansas City tied the game in the third on an RBI single from Bryan Aguilar, but Jose Sermo answered with a solo shot in the bottom half to put the Milkmen ahead 2-1.

Tostado's homer, a solo shot, tied things up in the fourth. The Monarchs plated two in the fifth on an Amaral RBI single and a wild pitch from Miwaukee starter Jhordany Mezquita.

Goddard allowed a game-tying two run double to Erik Ostberg in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at four. Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra brought Garcia in, who got the final two outs of the inning.

Goddard allowed four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

Josh Bissonette and Iser singled to begin the Monarchs' sixth. Channy Ortiz laid down a bunt and Milkmen third baseman Armani Smith threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score and Ortiz to take third.

Travis Swaggerty brough in two more runs with a double to left center, and Tostado scored Swaggerty with an RBI single to make it 10-5 Kansas City and allow the Monarchs to coast the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Kevin Milam will start Tuesday's game for Kansas City. Fans can tune in on AABaseball.tv and 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

