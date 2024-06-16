Birds Fall to Fargo-Moorhead in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were unable to overcome 17 runners left on base during an 11-7 loss at the hands of Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday.

The RedHawks scored three runs in the first inning but the Birds answered with two in the second as Wyatt Ulrich delivered an RBI single and Mike Hart drew a bases loaded walk. Sioux Falls tied the game on an RBI sacrifice fly from Liam Spence an inning later.

Fargo-Moorhead added two more runs in the fifth before Spence Sarringar responded with an RBI double in home half. The RedHawks, though, struck for four runs in the sixth inning to build their largest lead at 9-4.

The Canaries got back into the game with three runs in the bottom half. Hunter Clanin drove in two with a double and Spence added an RBI single. But Fargo-Moorhead held Sioux Falls scoreless the rest of the way while adding two more runs in the ninth to clinch the three-game divisional series.

Clanin finished with three hits while Sarringar, Josh Rehwaldt and Kendall Foster each added two. The Canaries are now 19-13 and welcome Chicago for a three-game series that begins Tuesday at 6:35pm.

