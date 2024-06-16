RailCats Pitching Staff Shuts Down 'Dogs

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats were in front of a great crowd on Father's Day Sunday. The 'Cats were attempting to salvage at least one win and snap their three-game losing streak. The former pitcher of the week in the American Association, Andres Diaz, who took the hill for the first time in 11 days.

Carlos Rincon bashed his 10th home run of the year with a ball making its way over the left-field fence. The Saltdogs didn't waste time striking back, Alex Baeza dropped one over the head of Francisco Del Valle for an RBI-double to tie the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jackson Valera untied the game swinging at the first pitch and sent a frozen rope into the netting in left field for his third home run. The RailCats edged ahead 2-1. The RailCats pitching staff would shut down Lincoln for the next five innings and it finished with Nate Alexander wrapping up his first save.

Andres Diaz got his third win and the RailCats improved to 11-23 on the season. They will go up North to open a road trip that will go for six days. The first series is against the Winnipeg Goldeyes and then concludes in a rematch with the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Winnipeg series starts on Tuesday at 6:30 PM.

