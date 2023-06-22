Tortugas to Add Three More Dates at Jackie Robinson Ballpark to 2023 Schedule

June 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- In conjunction with the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Daytona Tortugas have announced Thursday morning that a three-game series scheduled for July 14-16 between the Daytona Tortugas and the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, will shift to Jackie Robinson Ballpark due to the commencement of renovations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the home ballpark for Palm Beach.

Palm Beach will serve as the home team for the three-game series, but otherwise, the Tortugas are committed to bringing the same affordable, family-friendly fun to The Jack for the weekend. Games will be hosted on Friday, July 14 at 6:35 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m.

All season tickets will be honored for all three games. Additionally, all Shelldon's Family Fun Pack holders will be honored for the Sunday afternoon contest as well. Further promotional information, including giveaways, special events, and other information, will be announced at a later date. Tickets for all three games are currently on sale on our website as well as the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday's games and 4:00 for the finale on Sunday.

Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.