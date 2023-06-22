Mets Bounce Back, Come from Behind Late for 2-1 Win

June 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rebounded from Wednesday's doubleheader sweep by coming from behind to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 on Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets trailed 1-0 in the seventh inning until Kevin Villavicencio ripped a two-run double off reliever Juan Reynoso to score Vincent Perozo and Jose Hernandez to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Mets reliever Luis Montas retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh. He induced an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

Luke Bartnicki recorded three fly outs in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save. He only threw nine pitches in the inning.

Mets starter Douglas Orellana was excellent over 6.0 innings of work. He scattered three hits and allowed his only run on a fifth inning homer to Sam Praytor. Orellana retired his final five batters after the home run. He walked one and struck out seven to earn his third win.

Jupiter starter Ike Buxton pitched 5.0 no-hit innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Mets went to work on Reynoso immediately after Buxton left the game. Yeral Martinez led off the sixth inning with a single to break up the no-hit bid. The Mets ended up outhitting the Hammerheads 7-4.

Reynoso took the loss. He allowed four hits and two runs in 1.1 innings. He walked two, including Perozo to lead off the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets. After starting the season 8-29, the Mets finished the first half 16-12 in their final 28 games. The second half starts tomorrow.

The Mets (24-41) and Hammerheads (35-31) continue their series at Roger Dean Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

