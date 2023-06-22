June 21 Lakeland Flying Tigers vs. Bradenton Marauders Cancelled

Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the Bradenton Marauders at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather and the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

All paid tickets may be exchanged for any remaining 2023 Flying Tigers regular season home game. For more information, please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com, email [email protected], or call/text (863) 686-8075.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

