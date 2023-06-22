Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces Temporary Move to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

JUPITER, FL -- In its 26th baseball season, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set to undergo long-awaited upgrades as Jupiter prepares for a new era at America's Busiest Ballpark. The Spring Training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, and Florida State League (FSL) home to the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads, will begin renovations to facilities on July 10th.

With the 2023 FSL season presented by Baptist Health already in progress, and the Cardinals and Hammerheads currently leading the East Division, operations will be temporarily moved to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Spring Training home to the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The last FSL game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in 2023 will be played on Sunday, July 9th. Following the mid-season All-Star Break, the two teams will play exclusively on the road, until moving into The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Monday, July 24th. Both the Hammerheads and Cardinals will return to Jupiter for the 2024 season as complex improvements continue. The Marlins and Cardinals are planning to host an uninterrupted Spring Training in Jupiter amidst the vast fan-friendly improvements to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and the team facilities.

"We can't wait to share the finished product at The Dean with our fans. But, until that happens, we're fortunate to have a partner and facility like Ballpark of the Palm Beaches just 10 miles down the road to help us continue to deliver a great game experience," said Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium General Manager Mike Bauer. "Their complex has great player development areas and still allows us to deliver a family-friendly environment for our fans."

All previously purchased game tickets and season-long ticket packages will transfer to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Other perks that fans have come to know at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will also shift to West Palm such as free parking, weekly promotions, group opportunities, and more. The Hammerheads and Cardinals are dedicated to continuing the fun as Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursdays, Firework Fridays, Kids Club Saturdays, and other great events are scheduled to take place for the remainder of the season.

For more information regarding the updated ticket policy and options, contact the Ticket Office or visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

Beginning the much-anticipated renovation project and temporarily moving the FSL clubs, gives us the space necessary to begin this large project. Fans can get excited about brand new, state-of-the-art team facilities, brand new group areas, an expanded team store, improved concession offerings, and more to come at The Dean.

"We can't wait for fans to see what we have in store after this renovation," said Bauer. "After a three-year delay from the pandemic, we're ready to get started on much-needed enhancements for our teams, players, and fans."

