Marauders Fall in Final Game of First Half

June 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Lakeland, Fla. - The Marauders (35-30) and the Lakeland Flying Tigers (26-39) met for the third game of a six-game series at Publix Field on a day that was littered with intermittent downpours. The Marauders fell behind early, and the Tigers carried an early lead they constantly added to on the way to a 13-4 victory for the home side.

The game got off to a loud start when Lakeland pushed in three runs off Marauders starter Luis Peralta to take an early 3-0 lead. Peralta lasted just 2/3 of an inning and was handed his second loss of the season.

Innings 3-6 were littered with runs by the Tigers as they posted one in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth to bring their run total into the seventh to twelve. With a 12-1 lead over the Young Buccos.

Bradenton managed a run off an error in the fifth and plated three in the seventh, with Jesus Castillo and Omar Alfonzo claiming RBI hits.

Lakeland added their 13th and final run in the eighth, and as the rain hammered down in Tigertown, the home side secured three outs to clinch the 13-4 win.

The Marauders finished the first half of the season with a 35-30 record and earned the outright second-place spot in the Florida State League West Division. A new 66-game season will kick off on Friday night in Lakeland, with a playoff spot to play for from now until September.

Friday's first pitch for the second-half opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.