Jupiter Drops Pitcher's Duel to Finish First Half

June 22, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







In the final game of the first half, the Jupiter Hammerheads lose a close one to the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Starter Ike Buxton was the star of the game despite the Hammerheads losing. The Idaho native pitched five innings of no-hit baseball before leaving the game. The former 15th round draft pick by the Marlins allowed just one baserunner on a walk and lowered his ERA to 1.17 on the season.

Juan Reynoso would relieve Buxton in the sixth inning, and pitch 1.1 innings for the Hammerheads. The right-hander gave up the two runs on the night before being replaced by Euri Montero. Montero and Evan Taylor would pitch the final 2.2 innings of the contest, with neither yielding a run.

At the plate, Sam Praytor provided the offense for Jupiter. After scoring 17 runs the night before, Jupiter was only able to score once as Praytor hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to break the 0-0 tie. Praytor's homer was a no-doubter, traveling 410 feet with a 104.9 exit velocity.

Friday's game will be the first contest of the second half, with the Hammerheads and Mets continuing their series in Jupiter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

