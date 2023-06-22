Hammerheads Sweep Mets in Doubleheader

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads came from behind in game 1 to win a 3-2 on a walk-off, then dominated the Mets 17-0 in game 2.

In game 1, the Mets jumped out to an early lead but the Hammerheads scored three unanswered to rally for a walk-off win.

Jett Williams got the Mets on the board in the third inning with a two-out RBI double off starter Juan De La Cruz. Jacob Reimer followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Hammerheads answered in the bottom of the third when Torin Montgomery hit a leadoff homer against Layonel Ovalles to make it 2-1.

The Hammerheads tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Javier Sanoja singled and stole second base. Jorge Caballero then hit a RBI single to center to plate Sanoja to tie the game 2-2.

The game appeared destined for extra innings when Jimmy Loper retired the first two batters of the bottom of the seventh. But Brett Roberts kept the inning alive with a single. Jordan McCants then singled to advance Roberts to third. Sanoja made it three consecutive singles when he rolled a hit through the vacant right side of the infield to plate Roberts for the game winning run.

Sanoja went 3 for 4 in the victory.

Ovalles pitched the bulk of the game for the Mets. He logged 4.1 innings and scattered five hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out seven.

Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) pitched a perfect first inning in his second minor league rehab start. He struck out a batter and tossed just 13 pitches.

Williams went 2 for 2 with a double, single and walk to raise his on-base percentage to .424 which is second in the FSL.

Reimer, Wilfredo Lara and Yeral Martinez had the only other hits for the Mets. The Mets did not have a hit after Martinez's one-out single in the fourth. They only had one base runner in the final three innings.

De La Cruz held the Mets to two runs over 4.0 innings in his team debut.

Jupiter relievers Manuel Medina and Zach McCambley combined for three hitless innings. McCambley was credited with the win.

In game 2, the Hammerheads bashed four triples and four doubles to win in a route. Jupiter scored five runs in the second inning, three more in the third and then put up a seven spot in the fourth.

The game started to get out of hand in the second inning when Sanoja lofted a shallow fly ball to right with two outs and the bases loaded. The second baseman Lara and right fielder Martinez did not communicate for the ball and it fell for a three-run double to push a 2-0 lead to 5-0.

Cristhian Rodriguez hit a RBI double in the third inning and Montgomery belted a two-run double later in the third to make it 8-0.

The damage across the second and third innings was done against Mets starter Candido Cuevas. He lasted 3.0 innings and was charged with eight runs (four earned). Cuevas gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out two.

Reliever Joe Joe Rodriguez only managed to get two outs in the seven-run fourth inning. In the inning Ian Lewis hit a RBI triple, Roberts bashed a triple with the bases loaded for three runs and Sanoja added a RBI triple. Chase Luttrell capped the inning with a RBI double for a 15-0 lead.

Reimer went 1 for 3 in the loss to extend his hitting streak to seven game. He has recorded a hit in 20 of his last 23 games.

Jupiter starter Cole Kirschieper pitched 6.0 shutout innings. He gave up just two hits, walked two, struck out three and threw 85 pitches. Kirschieper improved to 3-0 vs. the Mets this season in three appearances.

The game was called after the bottom of the sixth inning due to lightning.

The Mets (23-41) and Hammerheads (35-30) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It is the final game of the first half.

