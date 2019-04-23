Tortugas Take Jays to School on Education Day, 3-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Behind 5.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Tortugas rallied to score to run in the bottom of the seventh to capture their fifth-consecutive victory, as Daytona topped the Dunedin Blue Jays, 3-1, in front of 2,388 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon.

Tied at one, 2B Alejo Lopez (1-3, R, 2B) started the seventh with a double down the left-field line. The 22-year-old would advance to third on a 3B Jonathan India (1-3, R) single to left. After India scooted to second on a wild pitch, RHP Dany Jimenez (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 SO) uncorked another wild offering to the plate. The errant pitch enabled Lopez to score, as Daytona jumped ahead, 2-1. Following a walk, CF Lorenzo Cedrola (0-2, RBI, SO) lofted a sacrifice fly to left to bring home another tally and extend the Tortugas' lead to 3-1.

RHP Wendolyn Bautista (2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 SO) entered in the eighth and shut the door on the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old surrendered a ground-rule double and a walk but punched out three Dunedin hitters to garner his fourth save of the campaign.

Scoreless through two innings, the D-Jays got on the board first in the top of the third. DH Norberto Obeso (1-3, R, 3B, BB) began the frame with a triple to right after the fly ball got lost in the sun. A pair of strikeouts and a walk followed to set the stage for 3B Cullen Large (1-5, RBI, SO). The Richmond, Va. native roped a liner into right for a run-scoring single, putting the Blue Jays up 1-0.

The lead was shortlived, as Daytona tied the score back up one batter into the bottom of the inning. On a 1-1 pitch, C Mark Kolozsvary (1-3, R, HR, RBI, SO) hit a screaming liner that carried over the fence in left for a solo home run. The blast - his first of the year - knotted the contest up at one.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. RHP Austin Orewiler (3.1 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 4 SO) failed to make it out of the fourth for the Tortugas. Dunedin's LHP Nick Allgeyer (6.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 4 SO) retired the last 12 men he faced in his no-decision.

RHP John Ghyzel (1.2 IP, H, BB, SO) entered with a pair of men on base and stranded both, finishing his day with 1.2 scoreless innings. The 22-year-old went on to win his first game of the season. Jimenez (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 SO) yielded the go-ahead runs in the seventh, suffering his first defeat for the Blue Jays.

The Tortugas will attempt to earn their second straight series sweep on Wednesday, as RHP Michael Byrne (1-1, 4.85 ERA) is expected to make the start. Dunedin is slated to send RHP Turner Larkins (2-1, 1.69 ERA) to the bump in the finale.

