Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, Apr 23 vs Tampa

The Stone Crabs look to even up the series with the Tampa Tarpons at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Charlotte Sports Park. RHP Jhonleider Salinas will open for RHP Tobias Myers for Charlotte, against Yankees first-round pick RHP Clarke Schmidt.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network. Please note that tomorrow afternoon's game will not be broadcast.

TARPONS RALLY LATE TO BEAT CRABS 9-4

The Stone Crabs' bullpen gave up a season-high eight runs on 10 hits Monday, coughing up a pair of leads in a 9-4 loss to begin the series with the Tampa Tarpons. Ronaldo Hernandez picked up a season-high three hits and Moises Gomez clubbed his second home run of the year. The Stone Crabs drew a season-best nine walks in defeat. They had the bases loaded with nobody out in a one-run game in the eighth, but were unable to score.

STARTING STRONG

The Stone Crabs' starting pitching has been outstanding over the last four games. The combo of Paul Campbell, Riley O'Brien, Brian Shafffer and Tommy Romero combined to go:

2-0, 22.2 IP, 15 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 19 K

(0.40 ERA, 0.88 WHIP)

BUMPY ROAD BEHIND US

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. All four of those teams boast winning percentages of .588 or higher. This week, they begin a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. They'll play six of their next 10 games against the Tampa Tarpons of the New York Yankees organization.

SHORTSTOP SHUFFLE

The Stone Crabs' infield has shown extraordinary versatility early in the season. Charlotte has started four different players at shortstop for at least four games each. They've started five different players at second base and four at third base.

Starts at SS: Tyler Frank (6), Vidal Brujan (4), Zach Rutherford (4), Taylor Walls (4)

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs' early struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. Before this weekend, Charlotte had not scored more than three runs in any inning this season. They were hitting .184/.264/.237 with runners on base and .167/.238/.222 with runners in scoring position.However, they posted back-to-back rallies of three runs or more on Saturday, plating a season-best four runs in the top of the second.

PROSPECT PUNCH

Other than Vidal Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects were struggling with the bat early in the season. Prior to Tuesday's game, the other four active top-30 prospects went a combined 18-for-139 with 52 strikeouts (.129 AVG, 34% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 5-39 (.114 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 6-45 (.125 AVG), 18 K

Tyler Frank: 6-41 (.146 AVG), 8 K

Garrett Whitley: 3-28 (.107 AVG), 19 K

But, over the last 6 games, they are 22-for-76 with 12 walks, 6 extra-base hits and 15 RBI:

(.289 AVG, 24% K-rate)

Hernandez: 7-21 (.333), HR, 6 RBI, BB, 2 K

Gomez: 6-20 (.300), 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K

Frank: 2-16 (.125), 5 BB, 2 RBI, 5 K

Whitley: 7-19 (.368), 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K

LEAGUE RANKS

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan leads the Florida State League in stolen bases (8) and is 8th in hitting (.317). Riley O'Brien is tied for 3rd in strikeouts (23) and 10th in ERA (2.35). Tommy Romero ranks 7th in ERA (1.93).

