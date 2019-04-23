Wilson, Ramos Ram Threshers, 7-1

April 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





CLEARWATER, FL: A 1-0 early hole didn't phase the Florida Fire Frogs on Monday night, who put together fantastic sixth and eighth innings to best the Clearwater Threshers, 7-1, in the set opener at Spectrum Field.

The Threshers jumped out in front in the second. Madison Stokes tripled off the wall in dead-center field, then was brought in by a Jake Scheiner sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Clearwater.

Things changed drastically in the sixth frame when Isranel Wilson led off with a solo bomb to right field, his first home-run since July of last season. Riley Unroe forced starting pitcher RHP Julian Garcia out of the game with a single. Following a walk to Riley Delgado, RHP Gustavo Armas watched as Jefrey Ramos smoked a three-run homer to left, his second of the year, which propelled the Fire Frogs into the lead, 4-1.

Garcia (1-2) retired the first 14 batters he faced in the game, but quickly ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth. He gave up two runs on four hits, a long ball, and fanned six batters in five-plus innings of work. Armas got just two outs and permitted two more hits in addition to the two runs and the homer he yielded to Ramos.

A one-out rally in the eighth brought in a handful of insurance tallies for the Fire Frogs. William Contreras singled and Greyson Jenista doubled off RHP Seth McGarry to set up Rusber Estrada nicely. He served a knock to center, scoring both Contreras and Jenista to put Florida up five. Brett Langhorne's two-base hit plated Estrada all the way from first, 7-1 Fire Frogs after eight.

RHP Freddy Tarnok was marvelous in his 4 and 2/3's innings, coming up just an out short of a win. He allowed just two hits, three walks, and a run with four K's mixed in. LHP Justin Kelly (1-0) was very deserving of the victory as well, working around two hits in 2 and 1/3's frames while striking out three. LHP Jon Kennedy also contributed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

NEXT UP: Florida guns for a series win at Spectrum Field on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. LHP Hayden Deal (1-0, 1.59 ERA) and the Threshers RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 3.14 ERA) will duke it out on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.