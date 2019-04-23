Howard Hurls Gem to Lift Clearwater to Series-Tying Win over Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers - backed by a masterful pitching performance from Spencer Howard - took down the Florida Fire Frogs, 1-0, to even the three-game series on Tuesday night. The whitewash was the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate's third shutout of the season through just 19 games.

Howard was the difference maker for Clearwater (7-12), pitching five and two-thirds shutout frames with eleven strikeouts and no walks. The 2017 second-round pick fired 11 strikeouts, setting a new career mark for the 22-year-old.

The Threshers had a tough time figuring out Florida (7-12) left-hander Hayden Deal (1-1), until the sixth inning, when Colby Fitch ended a perfect game bid with a leadoff walk.

The home team would use that momentum after Dalton Guthrie reached on a fielder's choice and Nick Maton drove the runner home on an RBI double to take the lead. The first-time third baseman finished the night 1-for-4 at the dish, and now has seven RBI against the Atlanta Braves affiliate through five contests.

One run was all that was necessary, as Grant Dyer (1-1) and Jonathan Hennigan (SV, 3) closed the game out of the bullpen. The duo a combined to allow one hit while striking out five. Hennigan earned his third save after pitching the final two innings and collecting four punch outs.

The Threshers' staff scattered just five hits, and held the road team to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Clearwater goes for the series victory against Florida on Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Field. LHP Damon Jones (0-1, 0.64) will get the ball for the Threshers against RHP Tristan Beck (0-1, 7.82). First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m., with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on threshersbaseball.com.

Wednesday afternoon is the first Silver Sharks Wednesday of the season, presented by Belcher Bingo. The Silver Sharks Club is designed for seniors age 55-and-older. Membership includes admission to and parking for all Wednesday home games, plus gifts, a discount at the team store, and a membership card.

