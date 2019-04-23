Mize Pitches Flying Tigers Past Mets, 4-1

LAKELAND, Fla. - Casey Mize, the first overall pick from the 2018 draft, was dominant in a 4-1 win for the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the St. Lucie Mets on Education Day at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday.

Mize pitched eight shutout innings and gave up only one hit, a bunt single to Carlos Cortes in the second inning. He proceeded to retire the next 20 Mets in a row to finish his outing.

Mize did not walk a batter and struck out four. He threw 89 pitches. Mize has allowed just one run and seven hits over four starts this year (26.0 innings).

The Flying Tigers got all the offense they needed in their first two at-bats. Luke Burch led off the bottom of the first with a single and Brady Policelli followed with a two-run homer against Kyle Wilson.

Burch drove in another run in the third inning to make it 3-0. Burch scored the final run for the Flying Tigers in the fifth inning when Chad Sedio singled him home for a 4-0 lead.

The Mets were able to avoid the shutout when they were down to their final out. Jacob Zanon punched a RBI double to right field in the ninth to score Mitch Ghelfi.

Wilson took the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4.1 innings.

Mets reliever Briam Campusano pitched two hitless innings and threw 15 of his 16 pitches for strikes.

Burch went 2 for 2 with two singles, two walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.

The Mets (10-9) and Flying Tigers (8-9) wrap up their series at Joker Marchant Stadium with the rubber game on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

