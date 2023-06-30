Tortugas Return Home on July 4 for a Six-Game Series, Independence Day Celebration

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, July 4, for a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders, the Florida State League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among the highlights of the six contests is an Independence Day Celebration and Post Game Fireworks on Tuesday and Friday, plus Wizards and Wands night with a Tortugas Golden Stitch Baseball Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday.

The Tortugas open the homestand with a special contest on Tuesday, July 4, for an Independence Day Celebration. We celebrate the United States' birthday with special on-field games and activities in addition to patriotic Best Dressed Uniforms that will be auctioned off during the season. At the concession stands, fans will be able to enjoy unique Food and Drink Specials as part of the occasion. This will include Rick's Famous Turtle Drink, a Patriotic Drink, and the All-American Plate featuring riblets, corn ribs, and watermelon, available at the main concession stands. Following the final out, fans are advised to stick around for the best Post Game Fireworks show in Daytona Beach. The first pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, July 5, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, July 6, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy their favorite draft beer or fountain soda for as low as $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Fans will also be able to enjoy some pre and post game music from Copper Piano in the Budweiser Bullpen. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Fireworks return to the Jack on Friday, July 7. It will also be City of Port Orange Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link. Prior to the first pitch, fans will be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. After the game's final out, fans are encouraged to hang around for a first Friday of the month Fireworks extravaganza. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Grab your wand and invisibility cloaks and get to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday, July 8 as the Tortugas celebrate Wizards and Wands Night. The night is set to be magical with special on-field games and an enchanted costume contest for the best dressed fans of the night. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a special Golden Stitch Baseball and at the concession stands, fans will be able to enjoy unique Food and Drink Specials as part of the occasion. Check out concessions to be sorted into your house with special themed drinks and if you forgot your wand, do not worry, grab a churro wand to satisfy your sweet tooth. The penultimate contest of the series is set to begin at 6:35 p.m.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, July 9, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day presented by MOAS and the Central Florida Zoo. Members of the plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the first five games of the series. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, Group Outings, Field of Dreams tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

