DJays Win 6-4 Thanks to Two Big Innings

Port St. Lucie, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (35-36, 3-2) won their third consecutive game, and second to start off their series against the St. Lucie Mets (25-44, 1-3) on Thursday night, 6-4.

After trading zeroes in the first inning, Dunedin got the scoring started in the second. A lead off walk followed by a string of three consecutive RBI-knocks by Angel Del Rosario, Nicolas Deschamps, and Rikelbin De Castro off Mets starter Christopher Vasquez gave the Blue Jays an early 3-0 lead. But in the bottom of the inning, St. Lucie answered back. After getting the first two outs, RHP Rafael Ohashi allowed three consecutive hits himself, giving up two runs before ending the inning on a pickoff at first.

It stayed 3-2 until the sixth. Ohashi came back out for another inning of work, but gave up a solo-home run to Yeral Martinez to tie up the ballgame at 3-3. Ohashi couldn't get out of the inning, surrendering back-to-back walks, but RHP Keiner Leon took over with two outs, needing just one pitch to induce an inning-ending fly out.

In the seventh, the Blue Jays answered right back themselves. Dunedin loaded the bases on Mets reliever Jean Calderon with just one out, and Glenn Santiago lifted one to right, giving Jaden Rudd just enough time to beat the throw from Wilfredo Lara on a tight play, giving the Blue Jays the lead once more. After JC Masson was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Del Rosario singled to center to plate two more, but Masson was thrown out at third, ending the inning with Dunedin back up by three.

RHP Michael Brewer entered the game out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the inning, facing the minimum in the seventh and eighth innings. He ran into a little trouble in the ninth, giving up a walk and a double to make it a 6-4 ballgame, but he slammed the door, striking out Dyron Campos to seal the win, earning his first professional save.

After Thursday night, Dunedin are now winners of their last three, improving to 3-2 in the second half. The Blue Jays face the Mets again on Friday night at Clover Park for gam three of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

