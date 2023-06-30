Mets Homer Their Way to 4-3 Win against Blue Jays

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets used the power of the long ball to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-3 at Clover Park on Friday night.

Three different players clubbed home runs for St. Lucie. Jett Williams led off the bottom of the first inning with his fourth homer of the year. Luis Castillo put the Mets up 2-1 with a solo bomb in the third inning. Dyron Campos broke a 2-2 tie with a towering two-run shot off Pat Gallagher in the sixth to put the Mets up 4-2.

Four Mets pitchers combined to hold the Blue Jays to three runs. Starter Jordany Ventura breezed through the first two innings perfect on just 18 pitches. Ventura struggled with his command over the next three innings and departed with two outs in the fifth in a 2-2 game. Ventura gave up four hits and two runs over 4.2 innings in a no-decision. He walked four, plunked two and struck out three.

After Ventura walked the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, Elliot Johnstone came in from the bullpen and fell behind Jeffrey Wehler 3-0. Johnstone rallied back to strike out Wehler to strand the bases loaded and keep the game tied 2-2.

Luis Montas pitched a scoreless and hitless sixth inning to get the win.

Saul Garcia pitched the final three innings and maintained the lead provided by Campos for his second save. It was Garcia's sixth game finished.

In a key spot in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, Garcia struck out Abiezel Ramirez and catcher Fernando Villalobos caught JC Masson trying to steal second base.

Garcia struck out two batters in a perfect ninth to end the game and snap the Mets three-game losing skid.

Williams went 2 for 4 and Campos was 2 for 3 in the victory.

Gallagher took the loss. He gave up all three home runs but was only charged with two earned runs after an error opened the door for Campos' go-ahead blast. He lasted 5.2 innings, walked one and struck out seven.

The Mets (2-3, 26-44) and Blue Jays (3-3, 35-37) continue their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

