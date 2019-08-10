Torrid Torres Knocks in Three in 5-1 Win at West Virginia

Morgantown, W.V. - Second baseman Nicolas Torres kept up his torrid hitting pace with a three RBI performance in Williamsport's 5-1 win at the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night. The Cutters ended their five-game losing skid while also snapping West Virginia's five-game winning streak.

Torres went 2-for-4 for Williamsport (21-34) with an RBI double in the second and then a two-run single in the eighth which essentially salted the game away. Torres has gone 7-for-14 in his last four games.

Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored. Stott went 6-for-10 in the series at West Virginia with two doubles, a homer, and three RBI. Rudy Rott contributed an RBI single and two runs scored as well.

West Virginia (29-24) stranded 14 runners on base including leaving them loaded in the sixth and seventh and then vacating two more in the eighth. But relievers Leonel Aponte (W, 2-1) and Alejandro Made (S, 4) worked out of the jams allowing just a single run in the seventh.

Starter Hsin-Chieh Lin (ND) was effective through 3.1 innings of one-hit ball with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Cutters return to BB&T Ballpark on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the State College Spikes featuring the annual appearance of the Phillie Phantic. RHP Tyler Burch is scheduled to start for Williamsport.

WIL 5 9 2 (7)

WV 1 6 0 (14)

W - Leonel Aponte (2-1)

L - Bear Bellomy (0-1)

S - Alejandro Made (4)

Crosscutters Record: 21-34

Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, August 11, 5:05 p.m. vs. State College / PHILLIE PHANATIC!!

