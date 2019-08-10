Rutschman Walks off Win to End Losing Streak
August 10, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Aberdeen, M.D. (August 10th, 2019) - Aberdeen needed a big win on Saturday
W: Kade Strowd
L: Justin Wilson
BIG MOMENTS
2nd inning: With Aberdeen up 1-0 already, Staten Island took the lead. It cam on back to back singles, and then RBIs for Nelson Alvarez and Matt Pita
5th Inning: Another lead change came on the IronBirds two run frame. They loaded the bases on two walks and a grounder in the infield. Clay Fisher and Shayne Fontana got the RBIs.
8th inning; Staten Island tied it with a triple by Luis Santos and then a sac fly RBI from Ezequiel Duran.
9th inning: In a tie game, the IronBirds got the inning started with a walk by Dalton Hoiles. He moved over on Clay Fisher's sacrifce bunt and a Shayne Fontana flyout. With Hoiles at third, Adley Rutschman smacked a single to left and won the game.
KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTIORS
Ryan Conroy: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Kade Strowd: Win, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Adley Rutschman: 2-for-3, BB
NEWS AND NOTES
Aberdeen snapped an eight game losing streak in the win. It was the longest streak of any kind this season, but they took their second win in the month of August
Through 55 games, Aberdeen is 29-26, with a six game road trip ahead
This was the IronBirds third walkoff win of the season.
WHAT'S NEXT
IronBirds at Vermont Lake Monsters, Sunday, 5:05 P.M.
Centennial Field - Burlington, V.T.
