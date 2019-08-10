West Virginia Falls in Series Finale

August 10, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





Granville, W. Va. - Closing out a four-game series, the West Virginia Black Bears lost to the Williamsport Crosscutters 5-1 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Despite the defeat, the Black Bears take the series from the visiting Crosscutters by winning three of the four matchups. The team remains two games out of first place in the Pinckney Division, and just one game back in the Wild Card race.

West Virginia also celebrated Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark. The players wore alternate jerseys that were auctioned off during the game to benefit Operation Welcome Home.

Williamsport got on the board first in the second inning thanks to an RBI double to right field to put the score at 1-0. That was the only run that Black Bears starter RHP Bear Bellomy gave up in his four innings of work, surrendering five hits and two walks to go with three strikeouts.

Then in the fifth, the Crosscutters doubled their lead on another extra base hit to right field.

SS Jared Triolo cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh inning. After 2B Cory Wood smashed a triple to get in scoring position, Triolo drove him home on a chopper over the third baseman's head to put the score at 2-1.

In the eighth, Williamsport added some insurance runs to put the game out of reach. A pair of singles brought three baserunners in to score to put West Virginia in a 5-1 hole.

The Black Bears were unable to chain together hits in the eighth or ninth, ending the team's five game winning streak.

West Virginia stays at home for another three-game series, this time against the Auburn Doubledays. First pitch for tomorrow afternoon's game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

For information on tickets and promotions, visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.