Toronto Rock Top Calgary Roughnecks
January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Toronto Rock on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Toronto Rock took a two-goal lead early before Jesse King put Calgary on the board with a powerplay goal. The Rock closed out the first quarter with three more goals to have the visitors up 5-1. Mathieu Gautier opened the second quarter scoring for Calgary and added his second of the night minutes later. Toronto answered with three goals to take a commanding 8-3 lead heading into halftime.
The Rock continued to extend their lead with three more goals before the Roughnecks were able to find the back of the net again, with Jesse King notching one to finish the Rock's five goal run. The visitors finished the third quarter with two goals, before Tyler Pace opened the scoring in the final frame. Despite further goals from Curtis Dickson, King, Gautier and Dane Dobbie in the final minutes, Calgary were ultimately unable to close the gap.
Mathieu Gautier had his first hattrick as a Roughneck tonight, with Jesse King also finishing with three goals and six points. Justin Inacio went 14-28 on the faceoff tonight and recorded seven loose balls. The Rock outshot the Roughnecks 50-46.
The Roughnecks are now 3-3 on the season, and head east next weekend to Ottawa to take on the Black Bears on Friday, January 31st at 5:00pms mst. Fans can catch all the action on TSN 1/4 and NLL+
The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks Season Tickets are on sale now! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Rock Dominate Roughnecks in 14-9 Win - Toronto Rock
- Toronto Rock Top Calgary Roughnecks - Calgary Roughnecks
- GAME DAY Preview - WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Warriors Honour First Nations Celebration, Presented by TD, with Squamish Nation Design - Vancouver Warriors
- Vancouver Warriors Celebrate Indigenous Culture During First Nations Celebration Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Robinson Making Big Strides Early in Rookie Year - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Warriors - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.