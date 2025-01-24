Toronto Rock Top Calgary Roughnecks

January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated by the Toronto Rock on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Toronto Rock took a two-goal lead early before Jesse King put Calgary on the board with a powerplay goal. The Rock closed out the first quarter with three more goals to have the visitors up 5-1. Mathieu Gautier opened the second quarter scoring for Calgary and added his second of the night minutes later. Toronto answered with three goals to take a commanding 8-3 lead heading into halftime.

The Rock continued to extend their lead with three more goals before the Roughnecks were able to find the back of the net again, with Jesse King notching one to finish the Rock's five goal run. The visitors finished the third quarter with two goals, before Tyler Pace opened the scoring in the final frame. Despite further goals from Curtis Dickson, King, Gautier and Dane Dobbie in the final minutes, Calgary were ultimately unable to close the gap.

Mathieu Gautier had his first hattrick as a Roughneck tonight, with Jesse King also finishing with three goals and six points. Justin Inacio went 14-28 on the faceoff tonight and recorded seven loose balls. The Rock outshot the Roughnecks 50-46.

The Roughnecks are now 3-3 on the season, and head east next weekend to Ottawa to take on the Black Bears on Friday, January 31st at 5:00pms mst. Fans can catch all the action on TSN 1/4 and NLL+

