Game Prep: Black Bears at Warriors

January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It's time for round two as the Black Bears take on the Vancouver Warriors for the second game in a row on the road tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET. The first meeting between the two teams saw the Black Bears come out on top by a score of 9-8.

It was a close game, as the Warriors made a late push for the comeback, but Zach Higgins and the Black Bears' defence stood strong and held onto the lead. Larson Sundown had four goals, including his second hat trick in as many games, while Jeff Teat had a six-point night.

A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Warriors most recently faced the Philadelphia Wings on Monday, when they fell by a score of 14-13. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Warriors match up:

Jacob Dunbar (14) - GOALS - Keegan Bal (15)

Jeff Teat (20) - ASSISTS - Keegan Bal (15)

Jeff Teat (33) - POINTS - Keegan Bal (30)

Jay Thorimbert (40) - LOOSE BALLS - Alex Stathakis (46)

Zach Higgins (235) - SAVES - Aden Walsh (217)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on TSN+ or NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2025

Game Prep: Black Bears at Warriors - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.