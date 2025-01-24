GAME DAY Preview - WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS

January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

GAME DAY PREVIEW - WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS

WARRIORS VS BLACK BEARS

Vancouver Ottawa

10.5 GF/Game 9.7

10.0 GA/Game 9.7

51.7 Shots/Game 44.3

18.8 PIM/Game 9.0

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second of two meetings between Vancouver and Ottawa this season: Jan. 17 (road, 9-8 L) and Jan. 24 (home).

- The Warriors have a 2-2 all-time record against the Black Bears franchise, including a 2-1 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is fifth in the NLL in blocked shots (10).

- Alec Stathakis is fourth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (61.6%), minimum 200 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 10.0 goals/game, the third-best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Adam Charalambides

- Charalambides is coming off a career-game in Philadelphia last week, scoring five times and adding four helpers. He ranks second on the Warriors in assists (14) and points (22) entering tonight's contest.

PLAYER TO WATCH - OTTAWA

Zach Higgins

- Arriving in Ottawa in an offseason trade, Higgins has been one of the top netminders in the NLL. Higgins currently ranks second amongst NLL starting goalies in save percentage (80.7) and first in goals against average (9.46).

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, January 31 at Halifax Thunderbirds

- Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks

- Friday, February 14 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs

