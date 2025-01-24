Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brad McCulley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

