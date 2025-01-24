Player Transactions

Sports stats



National Lacrosse League

Player Transactions

January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brad McCulley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central